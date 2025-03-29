Saints expected to target QBs in NFL draft as analyst guarantees 'they pounce'

NFL analyst Nick Underhill believes the New Orleans Saints will select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

Underhill outlined how the Saints have been talking to various QBs available in the draft, including Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard and Ole Miss Rebels' Jaxson Dart.

"We've seen the Saints around quarterbacks all week long, and I think there is something here," Underhill said. "They went to Cam Ward's pro day. Then, they flew over to Texas to take Quinn Ewers out to dinner. Then, they went up to Ohio State where Kellen Moore talked to Will Howard. Then, they came down to Oxford where they took Jaxson Dart out to dinner."

Underhill then continued by highlighting how the Saints need a quarterback given the current situation of Derek Carr. The NFL analyst shared his comments on a video posted on X on Saturday.

"The Saints are very, very much in the quarterback business right now, and they should be," Underhill added. "Maybe they don't take one, but if the opportunity is there, I guarantee they pounce."

The Saints' current QB depth chart features Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci. Due to injuries in 2024, the Saints offensive unit had Carr, Rattler and Haener play snaps for the club at some point in the campaign.

The Saints averaged only 205.2 passing yards last season, ranking No. 23 in the NFL. Meanwhile, the offensive unit only scored 19.9 points per game in 2024, a value that also tied for 24th in the entire league.

Will the New Orleans Saints select a QB in the 2025 NFL draft?

At this time, the New Orleans Saints appear to have at least some interest in selecting a QB in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

It seems incredibly unlikely that a team with no interest in drafting a quarterback would have dinner and hold discussions with almost every major QB available in the selection process, something the Saints have done.

The Saints currently occupy the No. 9 pick in the draft. While it is expected that both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be selected at that point, Jaxson Dart and the remainder of the other QBs highlighted are anticipated to be available by the time the Saints are picking on draft night.

