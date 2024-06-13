  • NFL
  • Saints fans want Alvin Kamara out the building as RB holds out for fresh contract extension: “Trade him”

Saints fans want Alvin Kamara out the building as RB holds out for fresh contract extension: “Trade him”

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jun 14, 2024 01:01 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Saints fans want Alvin Kamara out the building as RB holds out for fresh contract extension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reportedly left the team's minicamp and missed the final practice. Kamara's exit was contract-related, as the 28-year-old running back is seeking a new deal, and so far no progress has been made regarding the restructuring of his contract.

Kamara is in the second-last year of his five-year, $75 million deal with the franchise. As per Mike Garafolo, the Saints star is due to get paid close to $25 million next year, which hints that the franchise could release him after this season.

also-read-trending Trending

Saints fans were visibly upset by their running back's decision to leave the minicamp. They think that Kamara hasn't lived up to his standards in the past few years and are open to parting ways with him. Here's how the fans reacted on social media:

"Holding out now? Good Luck; your best days are gone." Wrote one fan
"He’s lucky he has a contract unlike his boy Michael Thomas", said another user
"Holding out after putting up rb2 numbers for 2 years is crazy", said another fan
"He got a top 3 contract for his position without even being close to top 3 in production.", said a fan while talking about Kamara's contract situation

Alvin Kamara stats: Has the Saints RB regressed immensely?

Alvin Kamara: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is the second-highest-paid running back in the league, only behind Christian McCaffrey. However, Kamara's performance hasn't justified his high salary. In 2023, Kamara had 180 carries for 694 yards and five touchdowns, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. In 2022, the University of Tennessee product had 223 carries for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

Over the past two seasons, he has recorded 132 receptions for 956 yards and three touchdowns. The Saints' reliance on Taysom Hill has hurt Kamara's usage, and the franchise could make things work even without him. They also have Jamaal Williams and the emerging Kendre Miller, who could take on the responsibilities when called upon.

As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise if the NFC South franchise doesn't restructure Kamara's contract and part ways with him at the trade deadline or after the season is over.

