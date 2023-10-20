Derek Carr was struggling so much that Saints fans started pining for Jameis Winston against the Jaguars. It has been an uphill climb for the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, who had hoped to resurrect his career in Louisiana.

But it has not gone well for him so far. In this game, going into the fourth quarter, he had no touchdown passes. He also threw an interception that was returned for a pick-six. With the exception of the game against the New England Patriots, Carr does not have more than one touchdown pass in any game this season. He has five touchdown passes in seven games and three interceptions.

These are not sterling numbers. And that is why the Saints fan began calling for Jameis Winston to come in.

Saints fans skewer Derek Carr and ask for Jameis Winston

Fans took to social media to ask for Winson to start playing and bench Derek Carr. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Not Jameis Winston, but Taysom Hill sparks revival

Derek Carr did not have a touchdown pass until the fourth quarter, as mentioned above. But they did get their first touchdown of the night after they removed Carr for a fourth-and-goal situation. Knowing that the starting quarterback is not very mobile, they brought Taysom Hill in, who scored the Saints' first touchdown of the game.

It came at the beginning of the fourth quarter and that seemed to breathe a new lease of life into the Superdome. The fans got behind the team and the defense started making plays too. And Carr finally got his chance in the second part of the fourth quarter,

Instead of going and looking for the running game or checking the ball down, he decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck. He led them on a quick drive, going up-tempo all the way and not letting the Jaguars defense settle.

He threw a touchdown pass, his first of the game, to Michael Thomas. That brought the score to 24-22. And then he took a two-point conversion to Alvin Kamara, that tied the game. In a match where all seemed lost and Derek Carr looked at sea, they came back to tie the score.

And it was not Jameis Winston that came in and did the trick. Instead, Taysom Hill was the person who was the savior for the franchise.