Jameis Winston has had an unfortunate run as New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. After replacing Drew Brees in 2021, he suffered a knee injury in Week 8 that turned out to be a season-ending ACL tear. He had a 5-2 record as a starter that season.

A year later, he returned to New Orleans on a two-year contract. He started the first three weeks before suffering fractures on his back. Andy Dalton took over and didn’t give Winston a chance to take back his job. This year, the Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr. However, some fans are rooting for Winston as the starter after an impressive preseason performance.

Jameis Winston made a fantastic throw against the Chargers

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared the deep throw that Winston completed during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting from their 35-yard line, Winston dropped back before making the throw.

He released the ball to beat Saints offensive linemen Lewis Kidd’s bKidd’slock on Chargers outside linebacker Carlo Kemp. It was a successful sequence as running back Kendre Miller went past linebacker Daiyan Henley to catch the ball inside the Saints’ Saints’d line.

That exceptional play led a football fan to comment:

“Better than Carr”

Another Twitter user expressed:

“Please start him over carr”

Here are other reactions regarding Jameis Winston’Winston’sonal pass to Kendre Miller.

Jameis Winston has had a solid preseason for the Saints. He completed 11 passes out of 13 attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In their game against the Chargers, he had 13 completions for 169 yards. The Saints won both games.

The Saints would want to see what they have in Derek Carr

While the preseason hype revolves around Jameis Winston, the Saints made a massive financial investment to bring in Derek Carr. Therefore, they hope their four-year, $150 million quarterback will be the key to success now and in the coming seasons.

However, Carr is coming off a season with 3,522 yards, the third-worst total throughout his career. He also threw a career-high 14 interceptions in 2022 and a career-worst 60.8 completion percentage.

Carr hasn’t played in the preseason, mainly because he is the projected Week 1 starter against the Tennessee Titans. But if things go south, the Saints have an able backup in Jameis Winston, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

