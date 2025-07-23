Saints GM Mickey Loomis gets candid about QB1 battle between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:42 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp - Source: Imagn
The New Orleans Saints will have a fresh start this season after the retirement of quarterback Derek Carr and the hiring of new head coach Kellen Moore. On Tuesday, general manager Mickey Loomis gave his thoughts on the Saints' quarterback situation as the season approaches.

It's frequently noted that rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler are the ones in a battle to start for the Saints this season, but Loomis emphasized that the competition is a three-man fight that also includes third-year player Jake Haener.

Loomis told reporters during his pre-camp availability that it's an exciting time at the team with the newness of the quarterback room and coaching staff.

"There's an excitement about having a new coaching staff and a lot of changes – we have the quarterback battle that we're going to be observing during this training camp. I think that's exciting," Loomis said.
"There's a lot of newness about that. And we're excited about how the offseason went, excited about [new head coach Kellen Moore] and his staff and I'm just anxious to get going and see how it all unfolds."

Loomis also noted that the Saints will take their time to develop the prospects and choose the one who best suits the offense, adding that they won't rush to choose Carr's long-term replacement.

"I think the most important thing here is not speed, it's accuracy," Loomis said.
While it will be interesting to see how the quarterback competition in New Orleans plays out, it is difficult to imagine Shough not being the front-runner for the starting quarterback position in 2025. The team made the former Louisville quarterback their highest-drafted signal-caller since 1971 when they selected him with a second-round pick in April.

Rattler has not been eliminated from the starting quarterback contention. However, following his inability to maintain consistent performance over an entire game last season, it is reasonable to expect Shough to lead in that contest.

Saints coach Kellen Moore says he will give each competing QB a chance in camp

The competition for the starting quarterback position, which the team has stressed will be a three-way contest between Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, is the talk of the New Orleans training camp.

Head coach Kellen Moore said on Tuesday that he intends to give each of these quarterbacks a fair chance to compete before selecting a starter.

"The physical stuff is obviously relevant. You want to see that they have the physical tools, which I think all these guys do," Moore said. "They’ll knock that out of the park. I think as we go through this process, it’s really about the operation, the decision-making, and the consistency."

The team's quarterback competition seemed to heat up during minicamp last month, but the real fight will start in training camp when contact drills are permitted.

Moore wants the three unproven quarterbacks to compete against one another during training camp in order to choose a starter. The Saints are expected to announce their starting quarterback as training camp intensifies and extends into the preseason.

