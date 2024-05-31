Saints Hall of Famer Drew Brees names one factor that forced him into rushed retirement 

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and he had one of the longest careers at his position. Like many players, Brees had his fair share of injuries. Unfortunately for him playing quarterback, he suffered a lot of shoulder injuries that hindered his career later on.

Brees opened up about his decision to retire following the 2020 season. He said that if his right arm (throwing arm) still worked, he could have probably played three more seasons.

“Honestly, man, if my right arm was still working, I probably would've played another three years,” Brees said. “My body feels great. My body can play, my right arm can't. Unfortunately, that's what kind of forced me to step away. And it was time, too.”

While with the San Diego Chargers in 2005, Brees dislocated his right shoulder and tore his labrum. He said that he still feels the effect of the injury to this day.

Brees also said when he goes to throw football in the backyard with his sons, he no longer uses his throwing arm and he uses his left arm to throw

Drew Brees' claim for the Hall of Fame

Drew Brees during Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Upon retiring after the 2020 season, Drew Brees is elgible to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2026.

There should be no question that Brees will be a future Hall of Famer, but will he be a first-ballot HOFer?

Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons and was one of the best quarterbacks for many of those seasons. He was named a Pro Bowler 13 times, five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion & MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2004, and has led the NFL in many passing categories throughout his career.

Brees holds many New Orleans Saints franchise records and some NFL records such as most seasons throwing at least 5,000 yards, highest completion percentage in a game, highest completion percentage in a single season, most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, and is tied for the most touchdown passes in single game with seven.

Do you think Drew Brees will be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer?

