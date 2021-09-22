Saints' home stadium Caesars Superdome up in flames; NFL Twitter goes wild

Reports have come in that the New Orleans Saints' home stadium, Caesars Superdome, has caught fire. The entire NFL Twitterverse has exploded with reports of the fire. The initial report from Bleacher Report, which was published an hour ago, stated that smoke and fire could be seen from the top of the Cesars Superdome.

This is disconcerting news, as New Orleans recently had to deal with the destruction that Hurricane Ida had caused, only to have their home team's stadium catch fire.

What started the Cesars Superdome fire?

Thankfully the fire was quickly dealt with. There are no reports detailing how the fire started, but as of right now, the fire has been put out by the New Orleans Fire Department, with only one person suffering minor burns.

WWL-TV @WWLTV SUPERDOME FIRE AFTERMATH: New photos show damage to Caesars Superdome after a 3-alarm fire on Tuesday. 1 person suffered minor burns. SUPERDOME FIRE AFTERMATH: New photos show damage to Caesars Superdome after a 3-alarm fire on Tuesday. 1 person suffered minor burns. https://t.co/rKpQWVgvg3

Things could have gone much worse, but it would appear the fire department extinguished the blaze before Caesars Superdome completely caught fire, potentially leading to more injuries.

Reports indicated that there was a crew on top of the roof to handle their pressure washing of the stadium, when the fire broke out. The person in the report who sustained minor burns due to the fire was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans. This person was part of the crew atop the stadium to aid in power washing.

The workers may have been involved in an attempt to help put the fire out, but thankfully they left the fire to the professionals before anyone else was injured.

The fire on top of Caesars Superdome has been labelled a two-alarm fire, indicating that more than one firetruck and many firefighters were called in to fight the blaze before it could get out of control.

