Saints icon Drew Brees fires shot at Nick Sirianni's “boring” Eagles offense in blunt First Take debut

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:15 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his first appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday. During this show, Brees would give his opinion the current state of the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

"I respect Philly, they are winning games... I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense."
Coming out of week 3, the Eagles are undefeated and again look like contenders for the Super Bowl this season. However, their opening two wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were not the most thrilling affairs.

The excitement levels definitely rose during their walkoff blocked field goal /recovered touchdown win over the Los Angeles Rams, but the Eagles offense did not help the team. This was one of their weakest performances on offense, and if it was not for two blocked field goals, the Eagles would have clearly lost the game.

Despite its star power with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles offense has become somewhat predictable.

They will move the ball down to the one yard line and then use the tush push to score the touchdown. This controversial play is slowly losing its "wow factor" and with the increasing level of scrutiny it is under, may soon leave the playbook.

However, while one can critises how entertained you are when watching the Eagles, they are winning games, which in the NFL is the only thing that matters.

Nick Sirianni on who was involved in the Eagles offense

After the win over the Rams, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media about his offenses performance in the second half, most notably who was involved in the play calling:

"Kevin called the plays yesterday in that second half. But make no mistake about it, Jalen does a great job of communicating. Jalen sees the field really, really, well."

Siranni confirmed that Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo was calling the plays after the first half struggles. While we did see an improved performance from the Eagles, one could not call their performance on offense entertaining. This is something that Patullo may consider for the upcoming games.

