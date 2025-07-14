Saints insider floats repercussions of Tyler Shough holding out on Saints amid contract talks

Tyler Shough is one of 30 NFL rookies involved in a contract dispute with their teams. There has been a movement from those players to sign fully guaranteed contracts, as picks 33 (Carson Schwesinger) and 34 (Jayden Higgins) managed in their deals with the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.
Shough's case is more interesting. He was the 40th pick in the draft by the New Orleans Saints, and he joined the team as a 25-year-old rookie. However, he quickly became a more important player for the Saints because of Derek Carr's sudden retirement due to a shoulder injury.
Shough has a real chance of winning the quarterback job during training camp, but his contract holdout could lead him to miss valuable time and reps to build his case. That's the exact point of view for Saints insider Timothy Jones, who believes that the rookie's absence could help Spencer Rattler land the starting job:
"If Tyler Shough doesn't report to Saints training camp due to ongoing contract negotiations, this decision may not be beneficial for him from a competitive standpoint, as he'll miss valuable practice reps.
" Additionally, it could strengthen Spencer Rattler's case for being the starting quarterback. However, I understand his desire to secure the best financial deal possible."
Chase Daniel says Tyler Shough is the rookie "he's the most excited to watch" in 2025
When —if—Tyler Shough steps onto the field to start his NFL career, he'll have one big fan watching him.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel appeared in May on Dianna Russini's "Scoop City" show, and when he was asked about which rookie he was the most excited to watch, he named the Saints quarterback as his favorite prospect:
"I'm going Tyler Shough —sounds crazy a little bit— but he’s probably going to have to play right away. ... Tyler, for me, is an interesting one because he was talked about a lot at the very end of the draft.
The other quarterbacks on the Saints' roster are Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Combined, the trio has just seven NFL starts, which is a big concern for the upcoming season.
