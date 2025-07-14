Saints insider floats repercussions of Tyler Shough holding out on Saints amid contract talks

Tyler Shough is one of 30 NFL rookies involved in a contract dispute with their teams. There has been a movement from those players to sign fully guaranteed contracts, as picks 33 (Carson Schwesinger) and 34 (Jayden Higgins) managed in their deals with the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

Ad

Shough's case is more interesting. He was the 40th pick in the draft by the New Orleans Saints, and he joined the team as a 25-year-old rookie. However, he quickly became a more important player for the Saints because of Derek Carr's sudden retirement due to a shoulder injury.

Shough has a real chance of winning the quarterback job during training camp, but his contract holdout could lead him to miss valuable time and reps to build his case. That's the exact point of view for Saints insider Timothy Jones, who believes that the rookie's absence could help Spencer Rattler land the starting job:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If Tyler Shough doesn't report to Saints training camp due to ongoing contract negotiations, this decision may not be beneficial for him from a competitive standpoint, as he'll miss valuable practice reps.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

" Additionally, it could strengthen Spencer Rattler's case for being the starting quarterback. However, I understand his desire to secure the best financial deal possible."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Daniel says Tyler Shough is the rookie "he's the most excited to watch" in 2025

When —if—Tyler Shough steps onto the field to start his NFL career, he'll have one big fan watching him.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel appeared in May on Dianna Russini's "Scoop City" show, and when he was asked about which rookie he was the most excited to watch, he named the Saints quarterback as his favorite prospect:

Ad

"I'm going Tyler Shough —sounds crazy a little bit— but he’s probably going to have to play right away. ... Tyler, for me, is an interesting one because he was talked about a lot at the very end of the draft.

The other quarterbacks on the Saints' roster are Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Combined, the trio has just seven NFL starts, which is a big concern for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.