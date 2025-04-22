Saints insider sets record straight on New Orleans' interest in drafting Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the most talked-about name ahead of 2the 025 NFL Draft. With the draft just days away, discussions have been rampant about who the New Orleans Saints might pick.

On Monday, local reporter Jeff Duncan from The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com tweeted that the Saints are not planning to draft the quarterback.

"I'm not sure who the Saints are going to pick at No. 9 on Thursday night. But I think I can safely say that it won't be Shedeur Sanders," Duncan wrote on X.

Even though Sanders has been one of the most talked-about names leading up to the 2025 Draft, the Saints haven’t shown real interest.

They haven’t brought Sanders in for a visit or given any signs they’re planning to go after a quarterback this early in the draft. Instead, experts believe the team is more focused on other positions, like fixing the offensive or defensive line.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is impressed with Shedeur Sanders

When Shedeur Sanders visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, he made a strong impression. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared what stood out to him at the 2025 pre-draft press conference.

"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," Tomlin said. "There's a competitive spirit there that doesn't get talked about enough. I know he's very talented and he's made a lot of plays for his university and his team — but the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me."

The Steelers have been trying different quarterbacks in recent years but haven’t found the right one yet. They have the 21st pick in this year’s draft. Sanders might be picked earlier by another team, but if he’s still available, Pittsburgh might consider him seriously.

As per CBS Sports, Shedeur Sanders could be picked early, maybe by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or the New York Giants at No. 3. Or he might fall much further, maybe even out of the first round. Meanwhile, Cam Ward is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

The LA Rams (No. 26) could be a fit for Sanders. They are offering a strong coach and an experienced quarterback to learn from. The Steelers (No. 21) are another good option.

If he goes to the Browns or Giants early, he might have to start right away.

