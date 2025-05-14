Saints insider shares "oh my God" moment from Tyler Shough's rookie minicamp after Derek Carr's retirement

Tyler Shough's life in the NFL didn't even start, but it has already changed dramatically. The second-round pick from the New Orleans Saints was expected to back up Derek Carr, but the veteran decided on a sudden retirement due to a shoulder injury.
Shough will officially battle with Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler for the starter job. Although Haener and Rattler aren't rookies, they have just seven NFL starts combined. An open battle is expected throughout training camp, and the 25-year-old rookie will have every opportunity to win.
As the Saints hold their minicamp, beat writer Nick Underhill revealed the initial moment from the quarterback that shocked him. A difficult off-platform throw from the former Louisville passer caught the attention of Underhill, who was shocked to see the mechanics behind the pass:
"There are five pads down, they're running over them, going from the middle of the field to the left sideline, and then throwing an off-platform throw across their body to the left front corner of the end zone. He goes through this, and it was literally like an 'oh my god' moment. He just moves so fluidly, and he has that torque and ability—that was the stuff that showed up on his film, him throwing on the move, going to his left. Seeing him up close was just, 'holy'"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Will Tyler Shough start for the Saints after Derek Carr's retirement?
According to head coach Kellen Moore, all three quarterbacks on the roster will have a fair shot at winning the starter job. Moore, who joined from the Philadelphia Eagles after helping the team win Super Bowl LIX, spoke to reporters right after Carr's announcement:
"We're going to let all three of these guys roll. They've all earned these opportunities.
Haener and Rattler started games during the 2024 season due to injuries suffered by Carr. However, none of the quarterbacks impressed on the field.
Like Shough, they also don't have lots of experience: Haener was drafted in 2023, with Rattler joining the franchise a year later. Coming from a 5-12 record in 2024, the Saints will hope to be competitive even with their veteran quarterback hanging up his cleats.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.