Saints insider shares "oh my God" moment from Tyler Shough's rookie minicamp after Derek Carr's retirement

Tyler Shough's life in the NFL didn't even start, but it has already changed dramatically. The second-round pick from the New Orleans Saints was expected to back up Derek Carr, but the veteran decided on a sudden retirement due to a shoulder injury.

Shough will officially battle with Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler for the starter job. Although Haener and Rattler aren't rookies, they have just seven NFL starts combined. An open battle is expected throughout training camp, and the 25-year-old rookie will have every opportunity to win.

As the Saints hold their minicamp, beat writer Nick Underhill revealed the initial moment from the quarterback that shocked him. A difficult off-platform throw from the former Louisville passer caught the attention of Underhill, who was shocked to see the mechanics behind the pass:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are five pads down, they're running over them, going from the middle of the field to the left sideline, and then throwing an off-platform throw across their body to the left front corner of the end zone. He goes through this, and it was literally like an 'oh my god' moment. He just moves so fluidly, and he has that torque and ability—that was the stuff that showed up on his film, him throwing on the move, going to his left. Seeing him up close was just, 'holy'"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Expand Tweet

Will Tyler Shough start for the Saints after Derek Carr's retirement?

According to head coach Kellen Moore, all three quarterbacks on the roster will have a fair shot at winning the starter job. Moore, who joined from the Philadelphia Eagles after helping the team win Super Bowl LIX, spoke to reporters right after Carr's announcement:

"We're going to let all three of these guys roll. They've all earned these opportunities.

Haener and Rattler started games during the 2024 season due to injuries suffered by Carr. However, none of the quarterbacks impressed on the field.

Like Shough, they also don't have lots of experience: Haener was drafted in 2023, with Rattler joining the franchise a year later. Coming from a 5-12 record in 2024, the Saints will hope to be competitive even with their veteran quarterback hanging up his cleats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.