"Saints job is a disaster" - Kliff Kingsbury's major decision sees fans condemn New Orleans to medocrity

Kliff Kingsbury has decided to stay with the Washington Commanders after a remarkable 2024 season in which he helped Jayden Daniels become one of the best rookies the league has seen in recent times. With the offensive coordinator on the radar of many teams, many thought he would take an opportunity to become a head coach, but Kingsbury is ready to reach the next level in 2025.

After FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz shared the news regarding the former Arizona Cardinals coach, several fans reacted.

Several fans went after the Saints and ridiculed them for their lack of attractiveness not only for Kingsbury but other coaches.

"Smart move to stay put for another year. Saints job is a disaster right now," one fan said.

"If there were more teams than the Saints to choose from, he’d leave. No need to leave now for the Saints that would be a bad move," another fan said.

"tbh thats 100% understandable. Who would want to go to saints rn?? they are a mess," another fan said.

Others lauded him for wanting to build something alongside his quarterback and even said the Commanders were close to a Super Bowl now.

"Continuity is HUGE. There aren't many QBs who can thrive when either HC or OC continues to change," one fan said.

"Let’s goo smart move for Kliff to stay for another year," another fan said.

Kliff Kingsbury helped Jayden Daniels take Commanders to NFC championship game

After a tumultuous offseason when he was followed and had agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kliff Kingsbury joined the Commanders, a team that drafted Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in 2024.

When everyone expected to see great things from Caleb Williams, it was Daniels who took the league by storm. The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in the regular season. He continued those strong performances in the wild card round, throwing for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, he beat the Detroit Lions with 22 completions on 31 pass attempts, 299 passing yards, and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Daniels couldn't move past the Philadelphia Eagles and was sent home after throwing for 255 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and taking three sacks.

Some say Daniels' sophomore slump will affect Kliff Kingsbury's reputation, but he's focused on the challenge at hand.

