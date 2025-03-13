Saints land Chiefs' Justin Reid in major free agency move, GM confirms

The New Orleans Saints signed Justin Reid to a three-year, $37.5 million deal on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year and the official beginning of free agency.

The veteran safety spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs - winning two Super Bowls after playing for the Houston Texans for the first four years of his career.

The Saints official team website announced the deal, stating:

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent safety Justin Reid on a three-year contract." [h/t neworleanssaints.com]

Reid appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs last season, recording 87 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

He has made 106 appearances, 102 of which were starts over his seven-year career. The veteran safety has 580 total tackles, 424 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, ten interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 46 passes defended.

Justin Reid expresses excitement about returning to Louisiana

Justin Reid was born in Prairieville, Louisiana and attended high school in nearby Geismar. Both locations are about an hour away from the Caesars Superdome where the New Orleans Saints play their home games, meaning that the 2025 season will mark somewhat of a homecoming for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

He expressed excitement at returning to his home state to play in front of the local fans. The veteran safety took to X on Tuesday after agreeing to terms with the Saints, tweeting:

"Man! There are so many feelings going through me right now, but the biggest feeling of all is EXCITEMENT! So excited to head back to Louisiana and build with #WhoDatNation ‼️ Let’s get to work 💪🏾 ⚜️ @Saints"

While Reid hails from his Louisiana, he has not played football for a local team since his high school days suiting up for the Dutchtown Griffins. He left the state during his collegiate years, joining the Stanford Cardinal. The safety was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

