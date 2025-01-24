Saints legend Drew Brees makes feelings clear on new Jets HC Aaron Glenn

Drew Brees and Aaron Glenn have a history. The two worked under Sean Payton in the second half of the 2010s, the last half-decade of the Brees-Payton era. As such, Brees has a unique perspective on the new Jets head coach.

Brees gave his opinion on Glenn to the New York Post in an article posted on Thursday.

“You come in with a very defined plan, standards, and a chain of accountability," Brees said. "When you establish that right away and create an open-door policy that’s around teaching and extracting the best out of those around you, those are the guys I want to be around."

“You’re telling me you’re going to be honest with me, you’re going to push me, you’re going to get the best out of me and we’re going to accomplish great things together? Sign me up for that. That’s what A.G. represents,” Brees added.

Glenn was the Saints' linebackers coach from 2016 until 2020. Glenn left the Saints around the same time as Brees. Now, Brees watches from afar as one of his former coaches tries to inspire change for a team that is caught on the wrong side of the Week 18 wall.

Drew Brees' comments encourage defiance for Aaron Rodgers

Drew Brees at Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Drew Brees also was asked about Aaron Rodgers going forward on the plus side of 40. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback gave advice directed not just at Rodgers but at every quarterback staring down the barrel of the end.

Brees used himself as an example.

“You try to put yourself in situations where you can exercise the skill set you still have and are very good at and you try to stay away from the weaknesses," Brees said.

"Toward the end of my career, I couldn’t push the ball past 50 yards but I’m going to complete 75 percent of passes inside of 30 yards and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. There’s a way to win every game.”

If the New York Jets quarterback were to take his advice verbatim, he would need to surrender the home run ball. Instead, he would need to learn much more about how to work the middle of the field, keeping the ball inside the hashes and avoiding the all-or-nothing passes. In other words, be efficient.

Brees' last losing season was in 2016, four seasons before he retired. At the same time in all four of those seasons, he completed at least 70% of his passes. Will Aaron Rodgers take his advice?

