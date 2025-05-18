  • home icon
Saints legend Drew Brees makes feelings known on Kellen Moore being hired as new franchise HC

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 18, 2025 12:52 GMT
Drew Brees is arguably the greatest player in New Orleans Saints history. The superstar quarterback led the Saints to one Super Bowl title and holds almost every major quarterback record for the franchise. Brees spent 15 years in New Orleans, and his name still holds great significance in franchise lore.

Since Brees retired after the 2020 season, the Saints have failed to reach the playoffs. The franchise has a new head coach, Kellen Moore, entering the 2025 season, and expectations are as high as ever.

Brees gave his opinion on Moore at the opening of Surge Entertainment in Metairie:

"I have heard nothing but great things about Kellen. I really respect Kellen Moore as a player and he was the winningest college quarterback of all time.
"He was a clutch performer and he's carried to those traits to bring a coach. You know quarterback, play caller, and coach. He's worked his way to this position and deserves the opportunity."
Kellen Moore has been on the coaching pathway since his collegiate days. As the starting quarterback for the Boise State Broncos, Moore set the record for quarterback wins in the FBS.

He then appeared on the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys rosters during his six-year coaching career. Moore retired in 2017 and joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching ranks as a quarterbacks coach in 2018. He subsequently served as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles before earning the head coach job in New Orleans.

What's next for Kellen Moore and the Saints?

Kellen Moore is fresh off a Super Bowl-winning campaign as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator. After the 2024/25 season, he was high on the list of potential head coaches and eventually accepted the offer from the New Orleans Saints.

Kellen Moore will have his work cut out in New Orleans as he attempts to get the team back into playoff contention. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since the 2020 season and is regularly close to the bottom of the NFC South.

His first step will be to decide on a starting quarterback for the franchise following Derek Carr's retirement from professional football. The Saints have a trio of QBs to choose from. Moore earned his stripes as a quarterback whisperer in Dallas, and he'll fancy the challenge ahead in New Orleans.

The Saints start their season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Getting a win against Jonathan Gannon’s side could greatly boost Kellen Moore's postseason aspirations.

Edited by John Maxwell
