Saints legend Drew Brees makes opinion clear on Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as HC

The Dallas Cowboys on Friday appointed Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, which leaves the New Orleans Saints as the only NFL team still hunting for a leader.

While the team weighs their options, New Orleans Saints legend, Drew Brees has been quick to share his thoughts on the Cowboys’ surprising choice.

Speaking on the Scoop City Podcast, Chase Daniel recalled Brees' opinion about Brian Schottenheimer.

"I asked Drew Brees, because Drew, if you remember, Brian Schottenheimer was his quarterback coach for the San Diego Chargers. The first thing that came out of Drew's mouth was—and I'm reading a text from him, shoutout Drew—he said, "I love him. He's a great coach and he's a great communicator,'" Daniel mentioned.

Moreover, Brees also praised Schottenheimer’s adaptability and his ability to thrive with different play-callers and systems over the years.

When Daniel was curious about how Schottenheimer might transition into the role of a head coach, Brees hinted how Schottenheimer’s rapport with the Cowboys’ core players, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott played a major role in the hire.

"He just brought him up—I’m not gonna say verbatim what he said, but he actually sent back like a paragraph. I don't want to just out him and everything he said, but pretty much, the rapport between him and Dak, I think, and some of the team leaders, is what really pushed him toward that job. Like, "Hey, we don't want to make a rash hire. We don't want to do this. OK, he's got a rapport with the team leaders. Dak absolutely loves him,'" Chase Daniel added.

Interestingly, Drew Brees' former team, the Saints is being linked to ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for the team's vacant HC role.

Brian Schottenheimer was Drew Brees' coach during the former NFL QB's playing career

Drew Brees played under Brian Schottenheimer from 2002 to 2005 on a struggling San Diego Chargers team. Those were tough years for Brees, with injuries and team struggles. Despite the challenges, Schottenheimer played a role in Brees' development as a quarterback.

After leaving the Chargers, Brees went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints, where he led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2009.

