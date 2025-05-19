Saints legend Drew Brees makes opinion clear on Tyler Shough's potential heading into his rookie season

Tyler Shough has been in the spotlight for the New Orleans Saints ever since they drafted him in the No. 40 pick this year. The quarterback will enter his rookie season on the back of playing seven years at the collegiate level.

Over the weekend, the Saints released a video on X, in which their legendary former quarterback, Drew Brees, discussed Shough's potential ahead of his first year in the pro league.

"I've seen what the fans have seen," Brees told reporters at the opening of a new Surge Entertainment center in Metairie, La., on Saturday. "I haven't really dove deep to take a look at his college film. I think what's impressive to me is, the kid has faced a lot of adversity and he's overcome it every step of the way.

"Obviously spent a lot of time in college. Three years at Oregon, three years at Tech and one year at Louisville. I love [Louisville coach] Jeff Brohm. Jeff Brohm was Purdue's head coach for a long time. Developed Aidan O'Connell and a few others. So he's kind of known as one of those guys who can develop QBs. And obviously, Tyler Shough really thrived in that offense with him last year."

Brees knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL. He was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers with the No. 21 pick in 2001. The quarterback played five years with the Chargers before signing for the Saints.

Brees went on to play 15 seasons with New Orleans, leading the franchise to the Super Bowl title in 2010. He also won two MVP awards and earned 13 Pro Bowl honors.

In his final collegiate season at Louisville in 2024, Shough completed 244 of 389 passes for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown across 12 games, leading the Cardinals to an 8-4 record.

Tyler Shough could get QB1 role for Saints in 2025 season following Derek Carr's retirement

NFL: New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough - Source: Imagn

Tyler Shough could be the starting quarterback for the Saints in the 2025 season. He could be promoted to QB1 since Derek Carr announced his retirement on May 10.

If Shough is to lead the Saints' offense in his rookie season, he needs to fend off competition from Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in the offseason.

Since Shough has played seven years at the college level, he has the experience under his belt. However, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the NFL.

