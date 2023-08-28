Saints legend Mark Ingram calls out NFL GMs on "crime" and "cruelty" over underwhelming RB market - "It's atrocious"

Former Saints legend Mark Ingram was back in New Orleans to be inducted as part of FOX's analysis team for college football. However, as he was in the stadium where he made his name and was serenaded by the fans before kickoff, he stood by watched the NFL game on FOX with the rest of us.

At halftime he had a lot of things to say, not only about the game, but of the position where he played for so many seasons. As a former Pro Bowl running back, he was not happy with the way running backs are being treated in the NFL right now. He went on a rant, saying,

"It's Crime. It's cruelty. I'm telling you they're not doing the running backs right. It's always been one of the most prestigious exciting positions and all the football."

He was particularly scathing about the situation concerning Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. The latter was the stats leader for the franchise and the Giants superstar carried much of the offensive workload and output last year. Mark Ingram was not happy that they ended up with single-year deals. He felt that the NFL is not paying them what they should. The former Saints running back added,

"Every other position they get compensated for what they're doing... When it's time for the running back to get paid, it is atrocious what they're doing to them. They're not appreciating them. They're not valuing them. And come on, come on guys. Come on GM. Come on owners. Take care of these guys."

Mark Ingram makes the case for a franchise running back

Mark Ingram made the case why running backs muse be paid. He said that unless there is a franchise quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, other teams need running backs to make them competitive. He said,

"The running backs are crucial and vital to your success. And if you don't have a Patrick Mahomes, if you don't have a Tom Brady, you are going to need one of these backs to help you get to a playoff into a Super Bowl. I put that."

Mark Ingram remains a fan favorite with the Saints

The New Orleans Saints fans certainly seem to appreciate their running backs. They had Alvin Kamara and Deuce McAllister join Mark Ingram before the game so that the supporters could pay their respects.

Given how much the team has struggled since Drew Brees' retirement, it is not wrong to say that getting a good running back and paying them until they find the right quarterback might be a good idea.

