Saints make decision on Derek Carr's future as franchise starts fresh under new HC Kellen Moore 

The New Orleans Saints are in a tough position as they have a lot of issues with their cap space and cannot improve their roster too much. One of the questions entering the offseason was what they would do with quarterback Derek Carr, but it appears the team knows what they are doing in terms of his future.

Ad

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis talked at the 2025 NFL Combine on Wednesday and discussed how he is confident in moving forward with Carr as the team's starting quarterback.

"I think we feel like we've got a guy we can win with," Loomis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New head coach Kellen Moore also talked about Carr's ability as a quarterback with the team going forward.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We feel fortunate to have Derek here, the experience he has. He's a big-time quarterback in this league," Moore said via ESPN.com.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derek Carr is entering the third year of his four-year, $150 million contract but the team has an out this offseason that would result in a $50.132 million dead cap hit. Carr was limited to 10 games in 2024 as he completed 189-of-279 (67.7%) of his passes for 2,145 yards with 15 passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

What will New Orleans Saints target in 2025 NFL draft?

The major way that the Saints could attempt to bolster their roster is through the 2025 NFL draft. They currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft and have needs on both sides of the football. Offensively, they need a wide receiver as Chris Olave is dealing with concussion concerns and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

Defensively, the team needs to be able to attack the edge and get a defensive end. They have two veterans in the starting lineup with Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan, but both Chase Young and Payton Turner are also unrestricted free agents.

This New Orleans Saints team is dead last when it comes to cap space with -$47 million entering the 2025 NFL offseason, according to Over The Cap. To put that into perspective, the Cleveland Browns have the second-lowest available cap space and they are over by $23.8 million, meaning you can almost double the Browns total to get to where the Saints are right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.