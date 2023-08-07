The New Orleans Saints need to add to their running back group following the suspension of Alvin Kamara, who's going to miss three games from the upcoming season due to an incident that happened in Las Vegas during the 2022 Pro Bowl games.

On Monday, it was reported that the Saints are hosting free agent running back Kareem Hunt on a visit, looking to sign the former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back if all goes well. Hunt, 28, could fill in nicely for Kamara until the star running back returns from suspension.

Even if the immediate signing makes sense from the standpoint of Kamara's absence, NFL fans are less thrilled with the possibility of Hunt playing in 2023. Most of them believe he's washed and won't replicate the same level of consistency and explosion from the early days of his career:

Saints running back depth chart for 2023

As soon as he returns to the field in Week 4, Kamara will be the leading back for the team, and his backup, Jamaal Williams, had some incredible 17 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Third-round pick Kendre Miller from TCU also figures to be part of the rotation when the season starts, but he's not going to get a huge number of snaps out of the gate. Eno Benjamin was also on the verge of securing a roster spot, but he was placed on the injured reserve with a torn Achilles and will not play in 2023.

Hunt would share the bulk of the carries with Williams, with neither of them as a full starter until Kamara returns and get the majority of reps. One thing that stands out is that Hunt is way better than Williams as a receiver out of the backfield, which could boost his case in third-down passes.

The other running backs available on the roster are Ellis Merriweather and Kirk Merritt, the former receiver who changed positions in 2023. Neither is expected to make the 53-man roster; Jake Bargas and Adam Prentice are fighting for one extra spot as the Saints' fullback for 2023.