Saints S Justin Reid calls out fake report after being misquoted on Chiefs departure 

The newest New Orleans safety, Justin Reid, recently saw a post that allegedly misquoted him regarding his departure from the Chiefs. He spent three years in Kansas City and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise. However, Reid signed a three-year $31.5 million contract with $22.25 million guaranteed in March with the Saints.

A fake report made its rounds on social media. It claimed that Reid was unhappy in New Orleans and wanted to return to the Chiefs.

"I advise my former teammates to think carefully before wanting to leave the Chiefs, because not everywhere do the fans also welcome you like ChiefsKingdom," the report mentioned.

The post caught the attention of Reid, and he called out the fake report.

"Sombody got too much damn time on their hands with this fake clickbait," Reid wrote on his Instagram story on Friday.

A screenshot of Justin Reid's story (image credit: instagram/justinqreid)

Joining the New Orleans Saints was a dream come true for Justin Reid

Justin Reid is a Louisiana native. The safety said that he shares the same dream of kids from the state: to play for the New Orleans Saints. He joined the team in March via free agency.

After the successful move, the Saints made a post on Instagram which featured a quote Reid said when he signed his three-year deal.

"Every kid in Louisiana dreams about playing for the New Orleans Saints," Reid said.

The team's post also included a short caption.

"A dream has become a reality for @JustinqReid ⚜️," the Saints wrote.

Reid is a valuable addition to New Orleans' defense. Last year, the safety recorded 87 tackles, 61 solo tackles and two interceptions. He is expected to play a key role for his new team, and it'll be interesting to see how far he and the Saints go next season.

