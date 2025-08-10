"Saints should've taken Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Tyler Shough throws pick-six, struggles badly during preseason debut vs. Chargers

The start of preseason for the New Orleans Saints has been poor. The team had quarterback Tyler Shough making his official debut playing against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the expectation to watch the rookie passer quickly turned into despair for Saints fans.
Shouh badly struggled in his first game. Although he managed to throw a touchdown, he also had an easy pick-6 when he couldn't anticipate his wide receiver on an out route that was easily jumped by a defender. It was not an ideal debut.
NFL fans were unimpressed to see the rookie throwing a pick-6 in his debut, especially after Derek Carr retired and made Shough a possible starter for the team. Many said that they should've drafted Shedeur Sanders, who's now with the Cleveland Browns:
"Saints should've taken Shedeur Sanders", wrote one fan.
"Shedeur would never", wrote another fan.
"Mind you, this guy was taken multiple rounds before Shedeur" was also noted.
Shough was the second pick for New Orleans during the 2025 draft. The team also decided to boost their offensive line by picking Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas with the 9th overall pick. They were considered a firm contender to acquire Sanders' services, but decided on another passer.
Tyler Shough's contract dispute could lead him to miss the Saints' starter job
The quarterback was one of 30 NFL rookies involved in contract disputes with their teams. There was movement to sign fully guaranteed contracts, as picks 33 (Carson Schwesinger) and 34 (Jayden Higgins) managed in their deals with the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.
Ultimately, Shough and all the picks before him were able to get a fully guaranteed deal. But he missed valuable reps during the offseason, and ultimately, could not 100% prepare himself for his rookie season. Saints insider Timothy Jones believes that the lost time could help Spencer Rattler land the starting job:
"This decision may not be beneficial for him from a competitive standpoint, as he'll miss valuable practice reps. Additionally, it could strengthen Spencer Rattler's case for being the starting quarterback. However, I understand his desire to secure the best financial deal possible."
Rattler is having more reps as the number one quarterback for the team. The official decision by Kellen Moore, however, is still unannounced.
