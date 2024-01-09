Add Jimmy Graham to the list of people defending Jameis Winston's late-game decision on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints were dominating the Atlanta Falcons 41-18 when they had the ball at the one-yard line with just over a minute remaining. The plan was to kneel and run out the clock, but the one-time Pro Bowl quarterback instead feigned it and handed off to Jamaal Williams for a touchdown.

That play was met with much criticism, especially from now-former Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who could be seen cursing his Saints counterpart Dennis Allen as the clock expired:

However, multiple-time Pro Bowl tight end Graham instead chose to defend Winston, noting his love for New Orleans while also cursing back at his team's divisional rivals. Graham tweeted:

"Get off back. This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also f*ck the falcons"

Will Jimmy Graham retire in 2024? Saints TE's future explored

When Jimmy Graham sat out the 2022 season, it was initially perceived as a potential sign that he was done playing.

After all, he had had quite a career, making two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls, appearing in five postseasons and becoming just the second tight end to lead the league in touchdowns.

However, that notion disappeared in the summer of 2023, when he returned to the New Orleans Saints, the team that had drafted him in 2010. At the time, he said that he was close to hanging up his helmet for good:

"I just couldn't see myself wearing another jersey again. I just wanted, hopefully, if there was ever another opportunity to come back home, to make it happen. It did, and I'm here now."

Unfortunately, Jimmy Graham barely made a presence on the field. Stuck in a crowded rotation behind youngsters Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau and utility player Taysom Hill, he started only two of 13 games and caught six passes for 39 yards and four touchdowns.

Should he decide to continue, there's one intriguing option: the Miami Dolphins. Despite their offensive successes, they lack a scoring option at tight end, with Durham Smythe and Julian Hill acting more as blockers.