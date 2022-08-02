EXCLUSIVE: "Those boys set the standard high" - Saints' Tony Jones Jr. reserves high praise for Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara 

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best rushing one-two punches in the NFL in Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Kamara has been in NOLA since he was drafted in 2017 and Ingram re-joined the team this past season as the Houston Texans traded him for a seventh-round pick.

Behind Kamara and Ingram sits third-year running back Tony Jones Jr. The third-stringer signed with the Saints on April 27, 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He was a practice squad member for most of his first season before being elevated to the active roster for the 2021/22 season.

While Jones Jr. sits behind two quality running backs, he mentioned how they set the standards high for him and motivate him to do even better.

Jones Jr. said:

"Those boys set the standard high, you know? Like those the OG’s of the group, you know?"

"Whatever they do, like, I try to strive to do that or more."

The youngster went on raving about how good of a mentor Ingram is, being like another coach, adding:

"Like Mark really helps me on and off the field. Mark helps me with film, Mark helps me when I make a mistake, and he helps me go on to the next and he tells me what I did wrong or what I did right. Mark’s kind of like another coach for all of us."

Saints Tony Jones Jr. saw his first action last season in his second-year in the NFL

The running back spent his time in college at Notre Dame before the Saints took a flyer on him.

As a rookie, he spent much of his time on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster. He recorded 142 rushing yards last season, along with 29 receiving yards.

Aidan Asby @PaceandInSpace Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray, per source. They asked for a pay reduction yesterday and he refused. Murray is coming off his best season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray, per source. They asked for a pay reduction yesterday and he refused. Murray is coming off his best season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. Will be very interesting to see Tony Jones Jr’s workload come week 1, against a Packers front that got ran all over last year twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Will be very interesting to see Tony Jones Jr’s workload come week 1, against a Packers front that got ran all over last year twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

With a potential suspension looming for Kamara, and with Ingram getting older, Jones Jr. might get the chance to establish himself as a viable backup moving forward.

