Saints vs Jaguars weather report: What's in store for TNF Week 7?

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 19, as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to New Orleans to play the Saints.

Weather is always an important factor in games for betting, fantasy football and just the total outcome of the game. However, fans won't have to worry about that on Thursday as the Saints are in a dome.

The New Orleans Saints play at the Caesars Superdome, so inclement weather doesn't matter for their matchups. With the game being in a dome, fans won't have to worry about any chance of rain, wind or any other unusual weather that could impact the game.

However, for the tailgaters, the weather in New Orleans is set to be cloudy and 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius) all night. There is less than a 10% chance of rain all evening, so fans should be able to tailgate and enjoy the weather before Thursday Night Football.

Trevor Lawrence will play for the Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was a big question mark for the Jacksonville Jaguars all week as he was dealing with a left knee injury. The quarterback was listed as questionable, but it was revealed on Thursday morning that he would play for the Jaguars.

This season, Lawrence is 141-for-210 for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also knows playing in New Orleans poses problems for their offense due to the noise.

"You’re going into a place where regardless of a Thursday night or Monday night or Sunday night game, you’re going into a place that’s extremely loud," said Pederson. "Communication is hard and snap counts are hard. The more you can simplify motions and shifts and lining up in stagnant formations can help you."

Jacksonville is coming off a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 4-2 on the year. The Jaguars are currently riding a three-game win streak but are underdogs in this matchup on the road against New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints in the hunt to win NFC South

The New Orleans Saints are 3-3 in the NFC South, tied with the Atlanta Falcons and behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3-2.

The Saints will be starting quarterback Derek Carr, who returned to the lineup last week in New Orleans' 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans on the road. In the loss, Carr went 32-for-50 for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Heading into the matchup with the Jaguars, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said they need to make a difference early on defense to steal the confidence.

"We need to come out with that second-half energy on defense," Jordan said. "The way we took the second half, that's how we need to start every game. And even in the first half, there's just some things that we needed to clean up.

"There are three or four plays that you wish you could have back, that you can't. We have to be able to affect this game early and consistently. If it's up to the defense, we have to be able to take over from jump."

New Orleans is currently two-point favorites at home over Jacksonville.

