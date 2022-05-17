Jarvis Landry backs idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining Saints in latest social media post

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who recently joined the team, has tweeted that his long-time friend and former Clevelands Browns and college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., should join him in his team.

Landry responded to a tweet that showed him and safety Tyrann Mathieu returning to Louisiana, where they were college teammates along with Beckham Jr.

In his tweet, Landry tagged OBJ and attached a GIF that showed rapper Drake clapping and encouraging, displaying his thoughts about being reunited with his college friend.

The new Saints duo of Landry and Matheiu were teammates at LSU back in 2011 and have reunited in their hometown for the 2022 season. Landry has signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million and Matheiu has penned a three-year, $33 million deal with the franchise.

Landry spent plenty of time mulling over his future and whether or not he would sign with New Orleans, including visits prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. Speaking to the team's official website, Landry said it was a blessing to return to play for his hometown.

"It's full circle. It's a blessing to be back. As a kid you always grew up wishing to play for the New Orleans Saints, play for the LSU Tigers, and I can say I accomplished both, being a hometown kid."

It will be interesting to see whether the Saints will be able to reunite Beckham Jr. and Landry. That would mean three former LSU teammates playing for their hometown team in 2022.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. join the New Orleans Saints for a reunion with WR Jarvis Landry?

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent as he continues recuperating from a knee injury he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory in January. During that game, he was on fire with two catches for 52 yards and the game's opening touchdown, before leaving in the second quarter due to injury.

It remains to be seen where Odell Beckham Jr. will play in 2022. Rams head coach Sean McVay has openly said he wants Odell back in Los Angeles. There have been rumors of him joining the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots, too.

If they were to sign Beckham Jr., the Saints would have one hell of a wide receiver group. In that scenario, he would join Landry, Michael Thomas, and rookie Chris Olave, whom they drafted with the 11th overall pick in the recent 2022 NFL Draft.

