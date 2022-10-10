No timeline available for Saivion Smith's return 

Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury during the Detroit Lions' game against the New England Patriots at the Gillete Stadium. Smith's side lost the match by a dreadful 29-0 on Sunday.

The cornerback was seen attempting a collision against Patriots tight end Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage. However, the Lions CB lost control and fell to the ground after the jam.

Henry managed to shake Smith and gained 23 yards on a catch-and-run in the first quarter.

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson #Lions Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say. #Lions Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say. https://t.co/bWpoAgytwr

Smith was unable to get himself up as he lay flat on his stomach. Moments later, the trainers asked for a stretcher. The 24-year-old was lying on the field for several minutes before an ambulance charged on to the ground in Foxborough.

As Saivion Smith went down, the entire Lions squad gathered around the casualty. The injured player was then rushed to the hospital on a backboard.

Two people from the supporter's stand were seen hopping into the medical van along with the doctors. According to FOX Sports reporter Shannon Spake, one of them was Saivion Smith's father. The identity of the other person is unknown.

Spake said during the broadcast:

"Folks down here on the sideline are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. I saw the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant working with team doctors, watching the film over and over again, still just trying to figure out exactly how a potential neck injury took place."

Saivion Smith's return timeline unknown

Saivion's comeback is yet to be evaluated. The medical team is attempting to figure out the point of impact and the nature of the problem.

Benjamin Raven @BenjaminSRaven Fox broadcast says Saivion Smith has movement in his extremities. Remains at hospital while they evaluate him for a neck injury. Fox broadcast says Saivion Smith has movement in his extremities. Remains at hospital while they evaluate him for a neck injury.

Images from the game show Smith attached to a backboard to support his spinal cord. Reports also confirmed that he had movement in his extremities and was under the process of examination.

This was Saivion Smith's first game in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

He played football at Alabama College and racked up six games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. In 2021, he appeared for a combined three matches between the San Francisco 49ers and his current side.

