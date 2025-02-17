Sam Darnold linked to struggling AFC franchise amid high demand for free agent QB: Report

Sam Darnold could very well have a new playing home in 2025. ESPN's Albert Breer speculates that should the Minnesota Vikings opt to let Darnold walk, he could be a great fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

With the franchise tag window opening up, all eyes are on the Vikings to see if they'll opt to lock down their starter for another season to serve as their primary signal-caller.

Darnold had the best season of his NFL career with the Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. It was good enough to lead the Vikings to a 14-3 record and second place in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, their season came to an end with a lopsided defeat to the Las Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. It remains to be seen if the Vikings will opt to build off their dominant season with Darnold at the helm, but if not, Breer believes the Raiders, who are in desperate need of a quarterback, could be a very likely destination in the offseason.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold could be the missing piece Las Vegas needs in 2025

The Raiders are entering a new chapter of their franchise's storied history. This offseason, the organization decided to bring in former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll to lead the charge. In addition, he brings in Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator coming off a national championship victory for Ohio State in which he served in the same role for the Buckeyes.

Ad

While all of the coaching pieces seem to be in place with a solid staff, Carroll and company just need the personnel to put it all together. That, of course, starts with quarterback; and with Desmond Ridder and Aidan O'Connell as the only names on the depth chart, Oakland undoubtedly needs a serious upgrade at the position.

Darnold could very well be the upgrade Vegas is searching for. However, with the team holding the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this year, the Raiders could also opt to draft their quarterback of the future out of the class. With names such as Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado and the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward within reach, Carroll could prefer to draft a fresh signal-caller out of college that he can mold to his offense right out the gate.

Those decisions will become a lot more clear as the offseason continues to progress throughout the next several weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.