Sam Darnold quietly turns to familiar NFC rival for transition to Seahawks in 2025 NFL season

Sam Darnold was not expected to break out as a top-tier quarterback in 2024. Having signed with the Minnesota Vikings, he was projected to be, at best, a quality backup.
And then JJ McCarthy tore his meniscus and had to sit out the entire season. That was when a man thought to be on his way to becoming one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory suddenly became elite, helping the team go 14-3.
He has since left for the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5-million deal. But in a recent exclusive interview wth ClutchPoints' DJ Siddiqi, Darnold revealed that he remains in touch with his former cohorts as he adjusts to his new envorinment:
“You've gained trust with everybody, and then all of a sudden you're gone, but that friendship, those relationships, they don't just go away. I've stayed in contact with quite a few teammates, former teammates in Minnesota, and stayed in touch a little bit with Kevin O'Connell.”
Seahawks warned Sam Darnold before drafting Jalen Milroe, recalls GM John Schneider
Back to the topic of the Seahawks, the quarterback competition there may largely center on two figures: Sam Darnold and third-round rookie Jalen Milroe. But the franchise may not have the same conundrum that the Atlanta Falcons found themselves embroiled in when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. after giving Kirk Cousins a monstrous four-year, $180-million contract in 2024.
Speaking on Rich Eisen's eponymous show on Thursday, general manager John Schneider recalled:
“(Head) coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up. It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, 'Hey this isn't about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion.'”
Still, he had praise for the one-time Pro Bowler:
“You can see the progress... Kyle (Shanahan) and (the 49ers), and then where Kevin (O'Connell) and (the Vikings) took it last year, he just keeps making really cool progress every year. To have a system, an established system in place that he’s played in and comfortable with is a big deal.”
The Seahawks commence their season on September 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on Fox.
