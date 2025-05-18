Sam Darnold quietly turns to familiar NFC rival for transition to Seahawks in 2025 NFL season

Sam Darnold was not expected to break out as a top-tier quarterback in 2024. Having signed with the Minnesota Vikings, he was projected to be, at best, a quality backup.

Ad

And then JJ McCarthy tore his meniscus and had to sit out the entire season. That was when a man thought to be on his way to becoming one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory suddenly became elite, helping the team go 14-3.

He has since left for the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5-million deal. But in a recent exclusive interview wth ClutchPoints' DJ Siddiqi, Darnold revealed that he remains in touch with his former cohorts as he adjusts to his new envorinment:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You've gained trust with everybody, and then all of a sudden you're gone, but that friendship, those relationships, they don't just go away. I've stayed in contact with quite a few teammates, former teammates in Minnesota, and stayed in touch a little bit with Kevin O'Connell.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Seahawks warned Sam Darnold before drafting Jalen Milroe, recalls GM John Schneider

Back to the topic of the Seahawks, the quarterback competition there may largely center on two figures: Sam Darnold and third-round rookie Jalen Milroe. But the franchise may not have the same conundrum that the Atlanta Falcons found themselves embroiled in when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. after giving Kirk Cousins a monstrous four-year, $180-million contract in 2024.

Ad

Speaking on Rich Eisen's eponymous show on Thursday, general manager John Schneider recalled:

“(Head) coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up. It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, 'Hey this isn't about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion.'”

Still, he had praise for the one-time Pro Bowler:

Ad

“You can see the progress... Kyle (Shanahan) and (the 49ers), and then where Kevin (O'Connell) and (the Vikings) took it last year, he just keeps making really cool progress every year. To have a system, an established system in place that he’s played in and comfortable with is a big deal.”

Expand Tweet

The Seahawks commence their season on September 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.