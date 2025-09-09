  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle admits her increasing heart rate during Seahawks QB's debut vs. 49ers in Seattle

Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle admits her increasing heart rate during Seahawks QB's debut vs. 49ers in Seattle

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 09, 2025 11:06 GMT
Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle (Image Source: Instagram/@_hoofy)

Sam Darnold has kick-started his new season with the Seattle Seahawks in their season-opening game last week against the San Francisco 49ers. It marked not just his debut season with a new team, but also his first since getting engaged to Katie Hoofnagle.

Ad

His fiancée attended the game to cheer for him and later shared a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram on Monday. She shared pictures from the sidelines and, in the caption, talked about the pressure while watching the NFL quarterback play.

"football & my elevated resting heart rate are back," Hoofnagle wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her heart rate was around 122 bpm. She shared a screenshot of the heart rate in the last slide of the post. Hoofnagle joined the NFL partners to cheer for the team and posed with them in the first slide of the post. In the third slide, she included a picture of her fiancé from the sidelines.

Hoofnagle also caught attention for her stylish custom-made outfit for game day. She wore a blue-and-white striped shirt that she matched with a black crop top and wide-leg, baggy, faded denim pants.

Ad

Her shirt had “Seahawks” printed on its back along with a team logo. She kept her hair open and completed her look with a transparent handbag and goggles, along with a few bracelets and a pendant.

However, it was a disappointing start for the Seahawks. They lost to the 49ers 17-13 in the first game. Sam Darnold recorded 150 yards in passing.

Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle shares sweet summer moments ahead of Seahawks season

During the offseason, Sam Darnold spent a good amount of time with his fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle. On July 30, ahead of the start of the preseason games, Hoofnagle shared several pictures of her offseason outing with a two-word caption.

Ad
"summer celebrations !!!" she wrote.
Ad

She shared the snaps with her friends and family members, and also a few pictures of her engagement celebration. In the last slide of the post, Hoofnagle provided a glimpse of Sam Darnold’s golf outing.

In June, she celebrated Darnold’s 28th birthday and shared a few pictures of the couple along with a heartfelt caption.

"Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love. Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more," she wrote.
Ad
Sam Darnold&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Katie Hoofnagle/@_hoofy
Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle/@_hoofy

The pair got engaged in July. The Seahawks quarterback proposed to her in Dana Point, California. He decorated the place by the side of a lake with white flowers.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications