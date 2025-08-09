Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, drops 5-word message for $100,500,000 QB post Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, cheered for her beau ahead of the upcoming season. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is gearing up for his eighth season in the NFL. His team started with a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. The game resulted in a draw.On Friday, Hoofnagle shared an adorable picture with Darnold, and in the caption, she shared her excitement for the new season.&quot;Happy year 8! LFG 14!!&quot; she wrote.Sam Darnold’s girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle /@_hoofyKatie Hoofnagle wore a white crop top paired with light blue denim pants. She also wore a Seahawks black cap. Meanwhile, the NFL star opted for a comfortable blue T-shirt and shorts.Sam Darnold signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks worth around $100.5 million (via ESPN) earlier this year.The Seahawks had narrowly missed qualifying for the playoffs last season. They had a tough time before the bye week and lost five games. After the bye week, they won six matchups and settled with a total of 10-7, missing the playoffs.In the 2025 preseason, the Seahawks had a good start with a draw in the first game. They will next face the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 16 and the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 24. They will start the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 8.Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, shares a glimpse of her summer outingIn an Instagram post on July 30, Katie Hoofnagle shared a few highlights of her memorable summer outing this offseason. She posted several group pictures and also shared a few snaps of her engagement with Sam Darnold.&quot;summer celebrations !!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Hoofnagle posed with her friends. In the seventh slide, she shared a picture posing with Darnold. She wore a bodycon pink-and-red flowery print dress and styled her hair in a messy bun.The NFL star donned a white shirt paired with a black tie and black pants. In the last slide, she posted a snap of her fiancé playing golf.Sam Darnold proposed to his longtime girlfriend in a seaside location at Dana Point in California. On July 8, Hoofnagle shared a few highlights of their special day with a one-word caption on Instagram.&quot;YES!!!!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a white dress that complemented the Seahawks star, who wore a white T-shirt and black pants.