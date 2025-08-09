  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, drops 5-word message for $100,500,000 QB post Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, drops 5-word message for $100,500,000 QB post Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 09, 2025 10:36 GMT
Sam Darnold&rsquo;s girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle
Sam Darnold’s girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle (Image Source: Instagram/@_hoofy)

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, cheered for her beau ahead of the upcoming season. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is gearing up for his eighth season in the NFL. His team started with a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. The game resulted in a draw.

Ad

On Friday, Hoofnagle shared an adorable picture with Darnold, and in the caption, she shared her excitement for the new season.

"Happy year 8! LFG 14!!" she wrote.
Sam Darnold&rsquo;s girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle /@_hoofy
Sam Darnold’s girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle /@_hoofy

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Katie Hoofnagle wore a white crop top paired with light blue denim pants. She also wore a Seahawks black cap. Meanwhile, the NFL star opted for a comfortable blue T-shirt and shorts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sam Darnold signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks worth around $100.5 million (via ESPN) earlier this year.

The Seahawks had narrowly missed qualifying for the playoffs last season. They had a tough time before the bye week and lost five games. After the bye week, they won six matchups and settled with a total of 10-7, missing the playoffs.

In the 2025 preseason, the Seahawks had a good start with a draw in the first game. They will next face the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 16 and the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 24. They will start the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 8.

Ad

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, shares a glimpse of her summer outing

In an Instagram post on July 30, Katie Hoofnagle shared a few highlights of her memorable summer outing this offseason. She posted several group pictures and also shared a few snaps of her engagement with Sam Darnold.

"summer celebrations !!!" she wrote.
Ad

In the first snap, Hoofnagle posed with her friends. In the seventh slide, she shared a picture posing with Darnold. She wore a bodycon pink-and-red flowery print dress and styled her hair in a messy bun.

The NFL star donned a white shirt paired with a black tie and black pants. In the last slide, she posted a snap of her fiancé playing golf.

Sam Darnold proposed to his longtime girlfriend in a seaside location at Dana Point in California. On July 8, Hoofnagle shared a few highlights of their special day with a one-word caption on Instagram.

Ad
"YES!!!!!" she wrote.

She wore a white dress that complemented the Seahawks star, who wore a white T-shirt and black pants.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications