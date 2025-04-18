Sam Hubbard "highly recommends" getting married as ex-Bengals DE gets hitched to Jessica Koehler

Almost a month after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the former Cincinnati Bengals star Sam Hubbard married his high school lover Jessica Koehler, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in Paradise Valley, Arizona, surrounded by their family and friends.

Getting married is an important decision for an individual, and Hubbard found it as a highly recommended one. Even though the couple got married on Sunday, it wasn't until Thursday that the two broke the news to their fans. The two broke the news of their marriage via a joint Instagram post.

"4/12/2025. We highly recommend getting married," Hubbard captioned the IG post.

The post featured wedding photos of the couple. In the first picture, Hubbard and Koehler can be seen hugging each other at the aisle followed by a picture of them kissing. In the third picture, Koehler can be spotted having her arm around Hubbard, while the two adored each other.

Moreover, there were also pictures of the couple with their friends and family, in addition to an adorable picture with their pet dogs. The IG post also included snapshots of the wedding arrangements and memories from the post-wedding party. Hubbard and Koehler decided to get married almost a year after getting engaged in May 2024.

Sam Hubbard's wife Jessica Koehler opened up about her reason for choosing Paradise Valley for the wedding

Sam Hubbard married Jessica Koehler at El Chorro Lodge in Paradise Valley. On Thursday, Koehler was interviewed by "BRIDES," during which she reflected back on her wedding day. During a segment of the interview, she talked about the decision to get married to Hubbard, specifically in Paradise Valley.

"The venue is also nestled in between the beautiful mountains in Phoenix, making you feel like you are in a beautiful valley in the middle. Everywhere you look, there is gorgeous view, desert agriculture, and beautiful landscaping," Koehler said.

Moving forward in the interview, Jessica Koehler revealed how she and Sam Hubbard "wanted all of our guests who made the trip to experience this beauty" and that was one reason why the two planned an "intentional ceremony." The couple hired wedding planners to take care of everything and their biggest day went smooth and happy.

