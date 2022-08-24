Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers? Sammy Watkins makes a bold choice while naming better QB among the two

New Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins is settling into life in Wisconsin rather well. Picked up by Green Bay after spending last year with the Ravens, Watkins is looking to reignite his career.

He will also get to play with one of the game's greatest, Aaron Rodgers. The receiver had some very kind words to say about the four-time MVP winner.

Sammy Watkins was speaking to Packers analyst Larry McCarren and the receiver's previous comments about Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers were brought up.

Randall Cobb asked the former Ravens receiver who is better between Rodgers and Mahomes, to which Watkins replied that the Packers shot-caller is on a whole other level.

Watkins said:

"Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole other level. He’s amazing, how he controls the ball, how he puts everybody in place. I have been with a lot of quarterbacks and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole other level." Sammy Watkins, who's been on teams with both #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and #Packers Aaron Rodgers was asked how the two compare:"Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole other level." Sammy Watkins, who's been on teams with both #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and #Packers Aaron Rodgers was asked how the two compare: "Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole other level." https://t.co/a1215aG3mG

Given how Mahomes has played since entering the league, that is high praise from the Packers receiver for Rodgers. There is little difference between the two quarterbacks. Both have great command of their offense and both can make all the needed throws as well as use their legs when necessary.

Given that both are All-Pro selections, MVP winners, and have a Super Bowl ring, there isn't much to split the two. It is more about personal preference and it is clear which player Sammy Watkins likes better.

Sammy Watkins hoping for bounce-back year

Sammy Watkins for the Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Taken with the fourth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Bills, the Clemson wideout started his career in superb fashion. His rookie year yielded 982 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He then followed that up with 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015.

But that was as good as it got for the 29-year-old as injuries started playing their part. He hasn't played a full 16-game season since his rookie year and his stats have declined as a result.

Since his 2015-16 season, Watkins hasn't surpassed 673 yards in a season. He has only one season with eight touchdowns or more, and that was in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12