San Francisco weather update: What do the playing conditions look like for 49ers vs Lions NFC Championship Game?

The Detroit Lions have advanced to the NFC Championship Game, their first in thirty-two years, after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32–23 on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers, who will be participating in their fourth NFC Championship game in the last five editions, will be standing in their way.

Sunday marks the first road game of the Lions' postseason campaign thus far. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

In their own divisional-round matchup with the Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the Niners barely withstood Green Bay's late onslaught, but they managed to win 24-21 in the end to earn a trip to their third straight conference title game.

There have been 68 meetings between the Niners and the Lions, including two postseason encounters. Though they have won one and lost the other of the two playoff games, the 49ers lead the all-time series 39-28-1.

The winner of this game will progress to meet the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expected weather for the 49ers vs Lions game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday

It is anticipated to be partly cloudy at kickoff for the San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to weather.com, the field temperature at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium will be 66 degrees for the game. The predicted wind speed for the game is 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

The Detroit Lions' last outdoor game was a 28-13 away loss to the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023. Since then, they have played six games in a row in domes.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions?

Next Sunday's NFC Championship game pits the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. in Santa Clara, California's Levi Stadium.

FOX will broadcast the NFC Championship Game. Kevin Burkhardt will be in charge of play-by-play reporting for San Francisco against Detroit, while Greg Olsen will give color analysis. Sideline reporting will be handled by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

All the details you need to watch the NFC Championship Game are provided below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Live streaming: FuboTV, SlingTV