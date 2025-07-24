"Sanders is cooked" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders struggles massively on Day 1 of Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders appeared to struggle with his passing on Wednesday, Day 1 of the Cleveland Browns' training camp. The quarterback completed three of eight passes for zero touchdowns, while also having the worst pass completion rate among the likes of Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.When fans caught a glimpse of Sanders' rather underwhelming showing at the opening day of training camp, they mocked the rookie.&quot;Sanders is cooked,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Sanders sucks,&quot; another added.&quot;Sanders is signed for 4 years. We don’t need him to play this year,&quot; a third commented.Many others continued to troll Sanders.&quot;Sanders has a bad day and everyone says we should stop doing the QB tracker,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Sanders will be among the 1st cut and I doubt anyone picks him up with his weak a*s arm unless Kenneth Pickett is your starting quarterback,&quot; another tweeted.&quot;Hmm, notice how Sanders did the worst, can’t wait for the media to spin that one,&quot; a fan commented.The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB they took, after drafting Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.As things stand, Sanders is facing competition from Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the starting QB role heading into the 2025 season.NFL insider shares his two cents on Shedeur Sanders heading into his rookie year with the BrownsCleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnBrowns analyst Tony Grossi said Shedeur Sanders might not get too much time on the field in his rookie year.&quot;I think the plans for Shedeur, you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan heading into the opening of this season,&quot; Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday.&quot;I don't think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys in. They want to develop them over time. And one may develop quicker than the other. They probably think it'll be Gabriel because of all the extensive work they've done on him. That's why they drafted him higher. But I can see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sundays.&quot;Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season.Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in his final year with the Buffs. Although the QB has shown potential, many feel he might take some time to acclimatize to the NFL.