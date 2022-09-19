How Saquon Barkley ensured the ManningCast curse was finally over

Saquon Barkley, who appeared in last week's edition of ManningCast, was able to avoid the curse associated with the show. The New York Giants running-back was present on the ManningCast, which covered the game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

Shannon Sharpe was also present in that edition, but since he isn't playing in the league anymore, the curse had no chance of impacting him. The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Barkley was able to avoid the curse, which has impacted numerous players since the show began.

Saquon Barkley didn't have the best of games against the Panthers, and the Giants could have lost that game as well. However, that wasn't the case as Barkley's team won through a game-winning 56-yard field goal.

Barkley had 72 rushing yards in 21 attempts in a 19-16 win against the Carolina Panthers. He didn't have a touchdown, and that was surprising considering how well he played in Week 1 against the Titans.

The New York Giants are now 2-0 to start their season. They are currently at the top of the NFC East. However, that could change if the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Minnesota Vikings in their fixture on Monday Night Football.

What is the ManningCast curse?

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning

ManningCast is a show hosted by Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning, which covers the game on Monday Night Football. Usually players from the league are invited as guests on the show to watch the game alongside the Manning brothers.

Since the show began, players who have appeared on the show have lost their their next fixture. This is the curse that is associated with the show, and Saquon Barkley was able to avoid the curse as his team won their game following his appearance on ManningCast.

According to ForTheWin, these players lost their next game following their appearance on the show last season:

Russell Wilson against the Tennessee Titans. Travis Kelce against the Baltimore Ravens. Rob Gronkowski against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford against the Arizona Cardinals. Tom Brady against the New Orleans Saints. Josh Allen against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Aaron Rodgers to the Detroit Lions.

The last two names on the list prove that the curse was real. In an ideal world, the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers are very unlikely to lose games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions respectively.

They ended up losing and it might have been because their quarterback was on ManningCast prior to the game. However, Saquon Barkley has finally put an end to the curse, and hopefully players won't be scared to go on the show now.

