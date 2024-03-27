Saquon Barkley criticizes overreaction to hip-drop tackle ban: "Everyone's going crazy, freaking out"

Saquon Barkley is set to be one of the beneficiaries of the loss of the hip-drop tackle, but that didn't stop him from asking upset fans to take a breath. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of the "New Heights" podcast, the former Giants running back claimed that the uproar over the change is unwarranted and overblown.

The running back said on the podcast that he had only been "hip-dropped" two times in seven years. However, he put his faith in the NFL that there was an empirical reason behind the move.

"Everyone just goes crazy over it, freaking out," he said.

He went on to predict that there won't be a controversy over the change during the regular season.

"It's not going to be a thing," Saquon Barkley predicted.

Of course, it only won't be a thing if players find other ways to tackle from behind. If they are unable, running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks will break free and scamper for more yards and touchdowns on breakaway plays than in the past. One might even argue that defenders will need time to adjust to the change.

With so little time already provided to practice with contact in the NFL, most of the troubleshooting will occur on the field in live environments. As such, offensive players are set to reap the rewards early. Even if a few players learn how to fix it quickly, teaching every player and getting every player live repetitions to master the move could take the entire season.

Saquon Barkley's Eagles give estimates for players mulling technique adjustments

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Saquon Barkley's Eagles set a perfect precedent for this. The tush push forced NFL teams to find a way to stop Jalen Hurts without getting a first down in every 1-yard situation. Most would argue that teams are still struggling to find a counter to the play.

If the hip-drop tackle ban makes it equally difficult for the league's teams to adjust, it could mean a very different feeling on breakaway plays for Saquon Barkley.

Under the new rules, every hip-drop tackle will result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. As such, some star defenders like T.J. Watt may opt to give up the penalty and save a touchdown. Seemingly, every defensive player and coach will have their own ideas and the 2024 season will serve as their process of elimination before one new move takes over at some point in the future.

