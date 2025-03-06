Saquon Barkley drops 1-word reaction to Eagles signing Zack Baun to $51,000,000 contract extension

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley only used one word to describe his thoughts regarding the team inking LB Zack Baun to a high-paid extension contract. Barkley, who finalized his record-setting deal with the Eagles on Tuesday, shared news of Baun's signing on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Yessir," Barkley wrote.

Saquon Barkley IG Story (@saquon)

Barkley signed a two-year, $41 million extension, becoming the NFL's highest-paid running back. Team sources indicated that Barkley's contract restructure freed up about $10 million in salary cap space, which allowed the Eagles to pay for Baun's new contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baun's contract is $51 million over three years, with $34 million guaranteed upon signing. The agreement comes with a further $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, making him one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Eagles re-sign Zack Baun following the championship season

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Eagles specifically targeted Baun when free agency began in March 2024, signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Initially considered a rotational edge rusher and special team player, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio converted Baun to an off-ball linebacker role.

Zack Baun erupted for 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the regular season. He was named first-team All-Pro, made a Pro Bowl and was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"I don't think you can put it on any one thing that he's improved on," Eagles linebackers coach Bobby King said during Super Bowl week. "He's like a Swiss Army knife with about 12 different tools and blades on it."

Baun had a takeaway in all four of Philadelphia's playoff games, including a Super Bowl LIX highlight against Kansas City. His acrobatic interception of Patrick Mahomes late in the first half assisted the Eagles in building a 24-0 lead en route to a 40-22 win.

