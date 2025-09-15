Saquon Barkley drops honest take after Tom Brady labels Eagles RB as "secret weapon" vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles for a second consecutive time, falling to a 20-17 defeat in the Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday.Pro Bowler running back Saquon Barkley was one of the players who starred for the Eagles in the contest. Barkley carried 22 times for 88 yards with a touchdown.Following the win, NFL icon Tom Brady hailed Barkley as the &quot;secret weapon,&quot; naming him the LFG Player of the Game. The three-time Pro Bowler gave his honest take, saying:&quot;I wouldn't say I'm the secret weapon. They definitely make me earn every single yard. But to come in this environment is my first time playing Arrowhead. Got to give you guys respect. It was awesome environment. It was a fun game, tough game, and the mindset was whatever it takes, come out here and get a win and we did that as a team.&quot;While Barkley downplayed the title of &quot;secret weapon,&quot; the running back had an improved outing on Sunday, compared to 57 yards on 25 carries in the Super Bowl in February.Saquon Barkley shares heartwarming moment with Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo after Super Bowl rematchWhile the tussle between the two teams witnessed a few heated moments, including Saquon Barkley. However, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year shared a heartwarming moment with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.Spagnuolo gave Barkley his flower despite being on the losing side.&quot;I tried to find you after the Super Bowl, you were doing an interview. I just wanted to tell you how much respect I had for you,&quot; Spagnuolo said. &quot;Do you remember when you were down in Orlando? And you came over, I'll never forget that. I tell that story all the time. Good luck to ya. Pleasure going against ya.&quot;It wasn't a vintage performance from the Eagles on Sunday, but they managed to ground out a win after a low-scoring game, holding the Chiefs' receivers to just 89 yards.