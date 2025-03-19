Saquon Barkley hails Brandon Graham "forever a champion" as Eagles legend announces retirement after 15 seasons

Brandon Graham called it a career after 15 phenomenal seasons, and the tributes rolled in real fast. One of the most heartfelt was Saquon Barkley’s IG shoutout, saluting the Eagles icon.

On Wednesday, Barkley posted a picture of the two together. In the pic, the Eagles RB rocked a gray hoodie and black shorts standing next to Graham, who was decked out in an all-black fit. The caption was a simple but powerful message:

“Incredible teammate, incredible person. Congrats on an amazing career BG! Forever a Champion.”

Saquon Barkley, Instagram

Drafted 13th overall in 2010, Graham became the soul of Philly’s defense. His signature play is the Super Bowl LII strip sack on Tom Brady, locking in the Eagles’ first Lombardi.

A two-time Super Bowl champ (2017, 2024), Graham holds the record for most games in an Eagles uniform, also boasting a 2016 second-team All-Pro nod and 2020 Pro Bowl selection.

From high school standout to Big Ten MVP to an Eagles icon, Graham’s journey is the stuff of football dreams. And as Saquon Barkley put it, his legacy is forever.

Eagles shake things up with record-breaking Saquon Barkley extension

Saquon Barkley just secured the bag — again. Philly stunned the NFL by handing their All-Pro RB a two-year, $41.2M extension, making him the highest-paid RB ever in terms of yearly salary ($20.6M per year). It’s a rare move in today’s league, where teams hesitate to shell out big bucks for RBs.

Barkley played a huge role in the team’s Super Bowl run, and the front office clearly took notice. Originally set to earn $12.4M in 2025 and $14.75M in 2026, he’ll now rake in $16.5M and $17M before incentives. The deal also restructures his existing contract to give him more cash upfront while keeping his cap hit manageable.

Philadelphia’s contract magic is at play here, too. With option bonuses in every year, they’re kicking the cap hits down the road. Barkley’s deal includes void years through 2032 to spread out his prorated bonus, meaning the team will eat a $9.2M dead cap hit when his contract voids in 2029.

For Barkley, it’s well-earned. For the Eagles, it’s a bold bet on a star back in a league that usually doesn’t.

