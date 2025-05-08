The Tush Push was an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive arsenal as they won the Super Bowl last season. However, a big story this offseason has been the potential banning of the play.

The Green Bay Packers presented an official proposal to ban Philadelphia's famous play; although it did not pass this time, there will be later discussions regarding a possible ban.

In an Instagram post by ESPN on Wednesday, running back Saquon Barkley spoke about a plethora of topics, including the possible Tush Push ban. He made his opinion on the debate clear: teams should learn how to stop the play instead of banning it.

"If you don't like it, get better at stopping it," Barkley says. "It's not like a play that we only do. Everyone tries it, we're just super successful at it."

Barkley also noted how the Eagles were successful at the play before he arrived on the team and how demoralizing it is for an opposing team to not be able to stop it.

"You're lining up and everyone knows what you're doing, it's like, 'Stop me' and they can't. So they're going to get in their feelings about it and try to make changes, but I don't see that happening, and if it doesn't, just get better at stopping it."

Aside from the Tush Push, Saquon Barkley was a key part of the Eagles' offense last season. He led the league with a career-high 2,005 rushing yards with 15 total touchdowns in his debut season with Philly. He also set the single-season rushing yards record (including playoffs) with 2,504.

Indirectly, Barkley was affected by the Tush Push: instead of receiving carries at short-yardage situations like the one-yard line, the Eagles instead run the Tush Push, with Barkley pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts from behind. But Barkley still got his numbers as the Eagles got the title.

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for Tush Push play in Eagles' White House visit

Philadelphia had the traditional White House visit following its Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Meeting with President Donald Trump, whom they refused to visit seven years ago, an array of topics were discussed at the capital.

Trump voiced his support for the Tush Push, telling reporters and players that he likes the play, affirming that he didn't want to see it banned.

While Jalen Hurts and other players skipped the event, Saquon Barkley was in attendance at the White House and even played golf with Trump during the visit.

