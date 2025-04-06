Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Kevin Hart buying and naming an eagle in his honor

Saquon Barkley reacted to the news about renowned comedian Kevin Hart naming the eagle in his honor. The comedian is said to have purchased two eagles, and intriguingly, he even named them Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles players.

On Saturday, Barkley appeared on an episode of Hot Ones, in which the host asked him about the news of Hart’s eagles named after him. The running back jokingly initially said in disbelief that probably it should be “PR” but then acknowledged that if it’s “real,” he wishes to meet the eagles.

"I hope that's just PR, and he's doing a really good job. I hope he did not spend that money on eagles," Barkley said.

"....If that's real I think I've got to go meet them. I think I've got to go spend some time with them. Yeah, gotta go take a picture with Saquon, for sure," he added.

Saquon Barkley is the star player of the Eagles, with whom he has been playing since last season. The American had a one-of-a-kind start to his journey with the team, and in his first year with them, he won his first Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs earlier this year to win the Lombardi Trophy, and Barkley had a phenomenal season in 2024. He recorded his career best of 2,005 rushing yards last season and was awarded the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Saquon Barkley shares rare moment with Donald Trump’s family during off-season break

On April 3, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Saquon Barkley shared a post, sharing the rare glimpse of his meeting US President Donald Trump’s family while attending the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit. The RB met Ivanka Trump and her son and even signed a football for him.

In the post, Barkley expressed gratitude to people for the program, writing:

"Had an amazing time at the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit! Want to give a shoutout to Madhu for having me out. Want to also give a shoutout to everyone who made it amazing"

This season has been remarkable for the 28-year-old, and now he is having a great time during the off-season. Prior to the Eagles, Barkley spent five years with the New York Giants from 2018 to 2023.

