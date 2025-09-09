  • home icon
  • Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Peyton Manning’s odd choice of words for "tush push" breakdown

Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Peyton Manning’s odd choice of words for "tush push" breakdown

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 09, 2025 18:40 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley has given his comments on Peyton Manning’s description of the "Tush Push" from an edition of the "Manningcast" last season.

Speaking to both brothers on Monday night's edition of the program, Barkley said the following after watching Peyton's description of the play.

"We could probably not use the words 'butt cheek' but to each his own."
The Tush Push has become of the most controversial plays in today's NFL, with a vote being held at the owner's meeting in the offseason to potentially ban the play. The vote failed, making the play still legal to use.

While other teams have attempted their own versions of it, the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered this play, and effectively used it on their way to winning the Super Bowl last season.

Critics of the Tush Push and those who want it banned say that the play cannot be defended without committing a penalty.

This essentially gives the Eagles a unfair advantage over their opponents, as the play guarantees a touchdown.

While Barkley does not give his take on whether or not a ban should happen (but being on the Eagles roster might be a indication of his position), according to rhe running back, no "butt cheeks" are involved in the play.

Saquon Barkley on his relationship with the New York Giants

Also in his interview with the Manning, Barkley touched on his current relationship with the fans of his old team, the New York Giants.

"I don't think any Giants' fan ever wants to see me in a Giants' uniform again."

Barkley was drafted by the Giants in 2018, and for a while was the lone bright spot in a lacklustre offense. His move to the Philadelphia Eagles (one of the Giants biggest rivals) was seen by some as a unforgivable act of treason.

His strong performances with the Eagles last season only make the feelings of these fans more intense.

