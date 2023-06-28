Tony Pollard enjoyed a breakout year during the 2022 NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, he was so impressive that he won the featured running back job ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He also made the franchise comfortable enough to release Ezekiel Elliot from its roster during the offseason.

Each year prior to the start of a new season, the NFL releases its official list of who it believes are the 100 best players in the league. The NFL recently announced that it will continue its tradition in 2023 by beginning to release the rankings starting in July.

The NFL also recently teased a promo video of Tony Pollard from its official Twitter account. It paired the video with the question of whether or not he did enough for the Cowboys last year to make his first official appeareance in the Top 100 this year.

Time will tell if Pollard made the list, but apparently Saquon Barkley thinks he should be there. The New York Giants running back is featured in the video giving high praise to Pollard.

Here's what Barkley said:

"Tony Pollard, he's probably one of my favorite backs right now. He epitomizes an every down back. At any moment he touches the ball, he can score from anywhere. 70-60-10-1, no matter what, he gonna find a way to get in the endzone."

Did Tony Pollard do enough to make his first @Tp__5 We love watching him too, @SaquonDid Tony Pollard do enough to make his first #NFLTop100 We love watching him too, @Saquon 😏Did Tony Pollard do enough to make his first #NFLTop100? @Tp__5 https://t.co/PHBOB2TRS9

In addition to being NFC East division rivals, Barkley and Pollard share another similarty ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Each of them entered the offseason seeking a long-term contract extension, but neither has received one to this point. Instead, the Cowboys and Giants decided to use their franchise tags on their superstar running backs.

How much will Tony Pollard and Saquon Barkley make on the franchise tag in 2023?

Tony Pollard

The franchise tag for running backs during the 2023 NFL season is officially set at $10.1 million. While Tony Pollard has already signed his tender with the Dallas Cowboys, Saquon Barkley still hasn't. He is instead continuing to seek the long-term contract he was looking for at the beginning of the 2023 NFL offseason.

Barkley is currently in the same situation as Josh Jacobs, who is taking the same apporach with the Las Vegas Raiders after also being frustrated at receiving the franchise tag. Both running backs have until July 17 to make an official decision on signing their tende. If they don't receive a new contract by then, a refusal to sign before then results in losing potentially guaranteed money.

