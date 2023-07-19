Saquon Barkley reveals how Bijan Robinson could suffer from current RB market amid Giants debacle

Saquon Barkley highlighted the stark situation of running backs by illustrating Bijan Robinson's situation in seven years' time. The New York Giants running back failed to agree to a contract situation and he must now play under the franchise tag.

This is the first application of that option and they can put him back on the franchise tag next year too.

That means that he will effectively become a free agent only in 2025. He is now afraid that the same situation can befall someone like Bijan Robinson. Just like Saquon Barkley, he was also a first round pick and went within the first ten picks.

The incumbent Giants running back remarked that as he will be on a four-year rookie contract that can be extended for a year. The Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him, can franchise tag him twice to make sure he cannot test the open market until 2030. He said:

"There's two backs that got drafted in the first round right now. For instance, a guy like Bijan Robinson, he got drafted. I forgot I think it was top 10. 100% Sure. Great back. So the Falcons can draft him now, have that four year deal, that contract, then pick up his fifth year. And then tag him twice, and that's seven years."

Does Saquon Barkley's remarks about Bijan Robinson suggest a different look at running back contracts?

Saquon Barkley added that unlike other positions when players are coming into their prime in the late 20s, that is when running backs' production begins decreasing.

"In the sport that we play, there's the analytics behind it, or the stats behind it, that after a running back is in age 28, their production goes down. And that's like a threat. It was like, when the deals they offered me, they're like, well, this is why you can't take it personal."

The Giants running back also added that the franchise tag means that the teams can hold it over the players' head and utilize the rushers' prime years under rookie contracts and this provision.

"Because like, it's all tactics, all negotiations to try to get to try to convince you to accept the deal that they're giving you. It's like, well, we could tag you twice, and you don't hit the open market till you’re 28."

Therefore, given the prime age for the position, the NFLPA might look at earlier veteran contract negotiations for running backs. They might also want to discuss the elimination of the franchise tag concept, which is antithetical to free market principles.

