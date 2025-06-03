Saquon Barkley reveals emotional aftermath with family after maiden Super Bowl win

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Saquon Barkley achieved another incredible milestone. The star running back will be on the cover of the upcoming "Madden 26" video game. Barkley said that, apart from winning a Super Bowl ring, being on the cover of Madden is the dream of every NFL Player.

Ad

Barkley made an appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" YouTube channel, where the 28-year-old opened up about the emotional moment he had with his family after winning Super Bowl LIX.

"So that was super special," the RB said. "But then the thing that made it more special was that Anna was there, Jada was there, Saquon Jr. was there, my mom, my dad, like my brothers and sisters, everyone that when I tore my knee and I'm sitting on the couch crying and my daughter's putting a band aid on my brace. Like, you know, everyone that I love was there, besides my boy, he tore Achilles so he couldn't make it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And like, they saw the down. They saw me down to myself. They saw me pick myself back up, and they all had my back, and it was just like, damn. Like, okay, like, I got to reach Mount Everest, and I did it with the men and women in the Philadelphia Eagles organization who believed in me, and everyone who had my back, and my family and my friends." [From 30:26 to 31:17]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Saquon Barkley celebrates being on the cover of Madden 26 with style

Saquon Barkley will grace the cover of the standard edition of Madden 26. The star RB will be depicted doing his iconic backwards hurdle. Not only that, but Barkley will also be the series' newest 99 overall player.

To celebrate the occasion, Barkley got some new ice. He got a custom-made "99" diamond chain, referencing his impressive Madden rating.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles New ice 🥶 https://x.com/Eagles/status/1929566281000264003

What are your thoughts on Barkley becoming the new face of the Madden franchise? Let us know using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.