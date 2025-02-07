Saquon Barkley’s daughter melts hearts with emotional voicemail for Eagles RB before Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl 59 is approaching fast and Saquon Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Amid the countdown to the 2025 NFL championship game, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has received a special voicemail from his daughter, Jada.

In her message, posted by The Players' Tribune on YouTube on Friday, Jada cheered for her dad and reminded him that his family would always love him, no matter what.

She excitedly began with:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Hi Daddy, it's J. Good luck for your big game! Yeah! Fly, fly!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jada continued:

"I really, really, really hope you win. Daddy, I’m really thankful that you’ve been caring for your whole family. I know you're going to win, but if you don’t, that’s okay. I'll always, always love you. I would always love you, and Mommy would always love you. Your mother and father would always love you. Our whole family would always love you no matter what you do. I love you so much, Daddy, for taking care of me, St, and Mommy. Big blessings! I love you, Daddy. Bye!"

Trending

Barkley, who used to play for the New York Giants before joining the Eagles, shares two children, Jada and Saquon Jr. with his fiancée, Anna Congdon.

The couple met in college at Penn State and have now built a happy family together.

Saquon Barkley’s biggest motivation is being a dad

When Jada was born in April 2018, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley’s outlook on life changed. He has often talked about how much joy comes with raising her. Barkley wants to be someone she can look up to, knowing that she watches everything he does.

In the past, Saquon Barkley has also said many times that he plays not just for himself, but for her future.

“Obviously I do it for myself because I love the game, I love competing and I want to go down as one of the best [in NFL history], but I go out there and sacrifice my body every single day for my daughter," Barkley once said in an interview with NJ Advance Media in June 2019.

He continued:

"She is my world. I’m going to give her the world. I’m going to make sure she never has any worries in life, but I’m also going to show her that you have to work for everything in your life. I want to be the best role model and father I can be in her life.”

The last time Jada was spotted at Lincoln Financial Field with Barkley was when the Eagles won the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders on January 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.