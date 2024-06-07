Saquon Barkley's father allegedly caught with loaded gun during New York City traffic stop: Report

Things might be going well for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, but we cannot say the same for his father. On Wednesday, Saquon Barkley's father, Alibay, was allegedly caught with a fully loaded gun in his car in New York City.

Fox reporter Greg Thompson reported that Alibay was driving through New York City when police authorities pulled him over during a traffic stop in Mott Haven. According to Thompson, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the gun was fully loaded.

"A law enforcement source tells me that Alibay Barkley, the father of former #Giants and current #Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was pulled over in the Bronx for a traffic stop and was found with a gun. He could be charged with criminal possession of a weapon," Thompson said.

Even though the possession of a gun has been noted, it's not clear if anyone was in the car with Alibay. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Saquon Barkley's father has been in trouble because of gun possession.

Saquon Barkley's father holds a history of gun-related charges

Saquon Barkley's father served jail time growing up for gun-related issues. The NFL running back had an interview with Lancaster Online in 2018 where he talked about his family, including his father's history with guns.

Barkley explained that his father spent almost a year in Rikers Island prison, New York City, after being found guilty on a gun-related charge:

"My dad has been through a lot. He made that a big point when I was young: Don't make the same mistakes he did in life."

"You have to respect him as a man. A lot of people can’t look their kids in the face and tell them the decisions that they made were awful and the mistakes they made were bad. That helped me," Barkley said.

Barkley noted that his father made some serious mistakes, but he learned from them and taught his sons not to make the same mistakes that he did. After being convicted and sent to prison, Saquon's mother, Tonya Johnson, had to move her family to Pennsylvania from the Bronx for a fresh start.

After being released from prison, Alibay went back to his family and kept himself away from legal troubles until 2016. In 2016, Alibay was arrested for refusing to get off a Pennsylvania bus after being accused of skirting his fare. He sued the bus company and the police department and settled his case for $45,000 in 2018.