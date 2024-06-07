Saquon Barkley's father allegedly caught with loaded gun during New York City traffic stop: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley's father allegedly caught with loaded gun during New York City traffic stop: Report

Saquon Barkley's father allegedly caught with loaded gun during New York City traffic stop: Report

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 07, 2024 15:42 GMT
Saquan Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (Image Source: Saquon Barkley/Instagram)

Things might be going well for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, but we cannot say the same for his father. On Wednesday, Saquon Barkley's father, Alibay, was allegedly caught with a fully loaded gun in his car in New York City.

Fox reporter Greg Thompson reported that Alibay was driving through New York City when police authorities pulled him over during a traffic stop in Mott Haven. According to Thompson, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the gun was fully loaded.

also-read-trending Trending
"A law enforcement source tells me that Alibay Barkley, the father of former #Giants and current #Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was pulled over in the Bronx for a traffic stop and was found with a gun. He could be charged with criminal possession of a weapon," Thompson said.

Even though the possession of a gun has been noted, it's not clear if anyone was in the car with Alibay. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Saquon Barkley's father has been in trouble because of gun possession.

Saquon Barkley's father holds a history of gun-related charges

Saquon Barkley's father served jail time growing up for gun-related issues. The NFL running back had an interview with Lancaster Online in 2018 where he talked about his family, including his father's history with guns.

Barkley explained that his father spent almost a year in Rikers Island prison, New York City, after being found guilty on a gun-related charge:

"My dad has been through a lot. He made that a big point when I was young: Don't make the same mistakes he did in life."
"You have to respect him as a man. A lot of people can’t look their kids in the face and tell them the decisions that they made were awful and the mistakes they made were bad. That helped me," Barkley said.

Barkley noted that his father made some serious mistakes, but he learned from them and taught his sons not to make the same mistakes that he did. After being convicted and sent to prison, Saquon's mother, Tonya Johnson, had to move her family to Pennsylvania from the Bronx for a fresh start.

After being released from prison, Alibay went back to his family and kept himself away from legal troubles until 2016. In 2016, Alibay was arrested for refusing to get off a Pennsylvania bus after being accused of skirting his fare. He sued the bus company and the police department and settled his case for $45,000 in 2018.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी