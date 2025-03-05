Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon drops 3-word message after Eagles RB's $41,200,000 historic contract extension

When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Saquon Barkley on a three-year, $37.8 million deal in the 2024 offseason, many questioned why the team felt they needed to spend so frivolously on a running back. However, the former New York Giants star vindicated the front office's decision.

The running back's three-year, $37.8 million deal proved to be a bargain for Philadelphia. The team had him under contract for about $13 million until 2026 but felt his exploits in 2024 were worthy of a reward. So, the front office reportedly handed him a two-year, $41.2 million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in history.

Barkley was seemingly pleasantly surprised about the Eagles' decision to hand him a new deal and expressed his gratitude towards the team on Instagram, writing:

"Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly."

His fiancee, Anna Congdon, was ecstatic about the running back's contract extension and expressed her gratitude with a comment on his post that read:

"Let Jesus cook."

It's been a terrific year for Barkley, Congdon, and their family, and it's easy to see why they are counting their blessings.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games in the regular season, becoming only the ninth player in NFL history to join the 2000-yard club. He continued to dominate in the playoffs, rushing for 499 yards and five touchdowns, leading all players in both categories, and helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

