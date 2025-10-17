Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops "PERFECT" message as Mike Gesicki's wife Halle welcomes 1st child with Bengals TE

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, sent a sweet congratulatory message for Mike Gesicki and his wife, Halle, as the couple welcomed their first child. Ahead of the Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals' tight end was blessed with a baby boy, Cooper Cameron Gesicki.He and his wife shared glimpses of their newborn in an Instagram post on Thursday. It included several pictures of the baby and the new parents. Mrs. Gesicki shared the post with a three-word caption in which she revealed the name of their baby.NFL fans congratulated the pair in the comments section, and even Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, reacted to the post.&quot;He is PERFECT 🥹🩵,&quot; Congdon wrote.Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops a message as Mike Gesicki and Halle welcome 1st child/@hallegesickiBarkley and Gesicki have been friends since their college days. They both played for Penn State and began their NFL careers in 2018. Gesicki was the Miami Dolphins’ second-round pick, while Barkley was selected in the first round of the draft by the New York Giants.Barkley met his fiancée Anna Congdon at Penn State, and they have been together since 2017. They announced their engagement earlier this year after dating for a few years.Barkley and Congdon have also welcomed two kids together, a daughter named Jada and a son named Saquon Jr.Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, shares glimpses of travel outfit ahead of the Week 6 gameSaquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, shared a few pictures from her travel day outfit ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 game against the New York Giants last week. She posted several pictures in a simple outfit from the brand “47’s” newest “chic collection.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore beige pants, a white top, and a matching hat with “Eagles” written on it. She paired it with black sandals and posed with her luggage.However, it was a challenging day for the Eagles last week. They lost their second straight matchup of the season.In Week 5, the Denver Broncos defeated them 21-17, and then they struggled against the Giants, with whom Barkley played from 2018 to 2023. They had a marvelous start to the new season, winning four consecutive matchups before losing the last two. They are now looking forward to playing against the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend.