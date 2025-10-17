  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops "PERFECT" message as Mike Gesicki's wife Halle welcomes 1st child with Bengals TE

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops "PERFECT" message as Mike Gesicki's wife Halle welcomes 1st child with Bengals TE

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 17, 2025 02:41 GMT
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon and Mike Gesicki's wife Halle (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@hallegesicki)

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, sent a sweet congratulatory message for Mike Gesicki and his wife, Halle, as the couple welcomed their first child. Ahead of the Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals' tight end was blessed with a baby boy, Cooper Cameron Gesicki.

Ad

He and his wife shared glimpses of their newborn in an Instagram post on Thursday. It included several pictures of the baby and the new parents. Mrs. Gesicki shared the post with a three-word caption in which she revealed the name of their baby.

NFL fans congratulated the pair in the comments section, and even Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, reacted to the post.

"He is PERFECT 🥹🩵," Congdon wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon Barkley&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Anna Congdon drops a message as Mike Gesicki and Halle welcome 1st child/@hallegesicki
Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops a message as Mike Gesicki and Halle welcome 1st child/@hallegesicki

Barkley and Gesicki have been friends since their college days. They both played for Penn State and began their NFL careers in 2018. Gesicki was the Miami Dolphins’ second-round pick, while Barkley was selected in the first round of the draft by the New York Giants.

Ad

Barkley met his fiancée Anna Congdon at Penn State, and they have been together since 2017. They announced their engagement earlier this year after dating for a few years.

Barkley and Congdon have also welcomed two kids together, a daughter named Jada and a son named Saquon Jr.

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, shares glimpses of travel outfit ahead of the Week 6 game

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, shared a few pictures from her travel day outfit ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 game against the New York Giants last week. She posted several pictures in a simple outfit from the brand “47’s” newest “chic collection.”

Ad
Ad

She wore beige pants, a white top, and a matching hat with “Eagles” written on it. She paired it with black sandals and posed with her luggage.

However, it was a challenging day for the Eagles last week. They lost their second straight matchup of the season.

In Week 5, the Denver Broncos defeated them 21-17, and then they struggled against the Giants, with whom Barkley played from 2018 to 2023. They had a marvelous start to the new season, winning four consecutive matchups before losing the last two. They are now looking forward to playing against the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications